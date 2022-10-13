SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s been a cooler day across KELOLAND. Average high temperature for October 13th in Sioux Falls is 63°. We are almost 10° below average and will stay below average for the next few days.

It’s been a windy afternoon. The afternoon winds have been into the 30 MPH range for a majority of KELOLAND. Portions of central and western South Dakota have sustained winds into the 40 MPH range. The winds are from the northwest and bringing cooler temperatures. We will continue to be breezy the next couple of days.

Wind gusts this afternoon have ranged from the “lighter” side at 25 MPH in Ortonville into the 40s for much of KELOLAND. Gusts of 61 MPH in Winner and Phillip are the highest current gusts. Friday and Saturday look to be breezy if not windy as well.

The overnight hours are going to be on the cooler side. Lows are dropping into the 30s for much of the area. The skies will be mostly clear across southern South Dakota with a few more clouds in northeastern KELOLAND. The overnight hours will remain a bit breezy as well.

Friday will be another cooler day. Highs only into the 40s and 50s in eastern KELOLAND and 50s into the 60s in western South Dakota. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day as well. Friday will remain on the windier side of things as well.

Saturday will be a little warmer with highs into the 60s. The first half of the weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day. KELOLAND will remain on the breezy side for Saturday as well. Saturday high temperatures will be very close to average.

The seven day forecast shows dry skies for the week. A cool down on the way for the first half of next week. We will slowly warm for the second half of the work week. Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s again with the cool down.