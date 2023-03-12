Wintry weather just doesn’t want to quit…in this case, it’ll be the wind that is our biggest headline today.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through mid to late Sunday morning in portions of northeastern KELOLAND. This includes the Aberdeen and Sisseton areas. This advisory is mainly for blowing snow concerns, as gusts overnight may exceed 50 mph at times.

Wind advisories are also in place for portions of south-central and SE KELOLAND into Sunday morning. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 to 55 mph.

With that out of the way, today has more cloud cover and wind for the entirety of the region. On the plus side, we’ll at least have dry conditions beyond a few isolated flurries. Highs take a step backward with temperatures mainly in the 20s.

Cold temperatures stick around by night as well, though the wind does at least gradually back off. Lows fall to either side of 10 degrees in many areas.

Monday picks up where the weekend leaves off in terms of chilly temperatures, but we’ll at least get in on a little more sunshine to kick off the new work and school week. Highs hold in the 20s to the north and east, while areas to the southwest climb into the 30s and 40s.

Milder temperatures are on the way through the middle of the week, especially in central and SW KELOLAKD, so a long-awaited spring preview may finally make an appearance for portions of the region. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last.

By the end of the week and headed into St. Patrick’s Day, below average temperatures return along with breezy weather.

We’ll also have to contend with a chance for some snow showers by Thursday…especially East River. This is subject to change, but it’s still an unwelcome sight in a winter that just doesn’t want to go away quietly.

Next weekend is shaping up to be a quiet one overall, but we don’t get much in the way of seasonable temperatures. Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the start of spring.