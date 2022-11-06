Windy weather returns for the second half of the weekend, which will bring about renewed fire weather concerns.

A red flag warning is in place today across a large portion of central and eastern KELOLAND. With dry air, drier vegetation, and a strong wind in place all day we’ll have enhanced fire weather concerns. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources…this includes discarded cigarette butts.

Wind advisories are also in effect across portions of KELOLAND, with gusts expected to reach and exceed 50 mph at times. Please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans today.

Beyond the wind and fire weather risk, we’ll be quiet under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Winds back off a bit to the west, while East River locations remain breezy overnight. We’ll see lows drop into the 20s just about across the board. Some teens are possible to the north.

Much of Monday is quiet beyond the chance to see some rain and snow showers in western KELOLAND. It’ll be breezy once again, with highs in the 40s to low/mid 50s.

The midweek outlook gets a bit messy. The first part of a two-wave system will move in and give eastern KELOLAND a chance to see rain and even a few thunderstorms on Election Day. It’ll also be a warmer day across much of the region beyond the western part of South Dakota.

Wednesday holds a better overall chance at rain and a rumble of thunder for much of the area, but some mixing may occur in western KELOLAND later in the day as cold air comes in.

Thursday features part two, with a chance at rain in SE KELOLAND. Elsewhere, where temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s, we may see a better chance for some wintry weather. A few flurries are possible on Friday to the east and southeast.

There are a lot of moving parts to that Tuesday-Thursday window, so keep an eye out for updates.

What’s more certain is the shot of chillier air that will come in by the end of the week and stick around into next weekend.