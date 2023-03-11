Another sign that spring is around the corner is on the way tonight, but the snowy and windy weather we’ve had today say otherwise.

Winter weather advisories are in effect beginning tonight and going through late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The exception is for Ziebach, Perkins, and Harding Counties…where advisories expire at 11 pm MST tonight. This advisory is mainly for blowing snow concerns, as gusts overnight may exceed 50 mph at times.

Speaking of gusts, wind advisories are also in place for portions of central, south-central, and SE KELOLAND into Sunday morning. The advisories for Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, and Butte Counties expire at 11 pm MST Saturday.

With that out of the way, we’ll see a small reduction in cloud cover tonight, but it’ll remain breezy as we head into the night. Temperatures fall into the teens in many areas, with a few single-digit lows to the west. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins!

Sunday has more cloud cover and wind for the entirety of the region. On the plus side, we’ll at least have dry conditions beyond a few isolated flurries. Highs take a step backward with temperatures mainly in the 20s.

Monday picks up where the weekend leaves off in terms of chilly temperatures, but we’ll at least get in on a little more sunshine to kick off the new work and school week.

Milder temperatures are on the way through the middle of the week, so a long-awaited spring preview may finally make an appearance for portions of the region. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last.

By the end of the week and headed into St. Patrick’s Day, below average temperatures return along with breezy weather.

We’ll also have to contend with a chance for some snow showers by Thursday.

Next weekend is shaping up to be a quiet one overall, but we don’t get much in the way of seasonable temperatures. Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the start of spring.