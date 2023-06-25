Compared to Saturday, we’re off to a far better start to the day…especially with regard to a lack of active weather. Unfortunately for some, that won’t do much to make what we see any better.

While today is largely dry for much of the region, I can’t rule out some isolated showers and even a rumble of thunder or two near and east of the James River valley due to low pressure over the Twin Cities being rather slow to get out of here.

Overall, the day is more dry than wet…but you’ll want to remember this if you have outdoor plans East River. Regardless, it’ll also be very windy

We’ll slowly but surely clear out as we go into the night, which will allow temperatures to fall a bit farther down the thermometer to the east. The wind, however, won’t back off all that quickly.

The new work week gets off to a pleasant start through much of the region, but there is one exception: SW KELOLAND.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place toward Spearfish and Rapid City to start the week. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Beyond that, we’ll warm up on Monday compared to a relatively cooler Sunday as seasonable temperatures take hold for much of the region.

Another chance for thunderstorms comes along for Tuesday, with the risk for stronger storms migrating eastward. Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place on Tuesday…extending as far east as the James River. Again, wind and hail are the main concerns.

Instability sticks around as we head into the rest of the week. By Wednesday, we’ll have shower and thunderstorm chances in place on both sides of the river…and those chances linger into Thursday. We’ll try to dry out East River on Saturday, while rain chances hold to the west.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: