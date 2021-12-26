Windy Start to the Week; Cold Final Days of 2021 – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 26

Winter weather advisories are in effect for several portions of KELOLAND through the night and into the morning due to the potential for light accumulating snow as well as patchy icing due to freezing rain mixing in at times. Please be careful if you must head out tonight and into the day on Monday.

With that said, moisture will be gradually exiting the area as we go into the night, especially to the northeast. As this low departs, the wind will pick up pretty quickly, with gusts over 50 mph at times. This will send wind chills well below zero in several locations as we head toward daybreak on Monday.

Wind advisories are in effect as a result across portions of the area.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above or below zero the further north you go, with low/mid teens near and south of I-90.

We’ll get a break on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies, but temperatures take a step backward across the region. Highs will range in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Another system moves through KELOLAND on Tuesday, but this time it appears to be a chance for just snow this time around. Light accumulation will be possible, especially East River, so we’ll watch this carefully. Again, highs will struggle to the north…while we see some 20s to the southeast.

Very cold air comes in for the middle of the week by day and by night, and below average temperatures will likely stick around as we close 2021 and welcome 2022.

In fact, the first full week of 2022 is shaping up to be a rather cold one. Central and southern KELOLAND may also see a chance to see some snow showers during this time as a disturbance to the south tries to jog north.

We’ll also have the chance to see some snow as we say hello to 2022, though this is still subject to change as it’s in the long-range portion of the outlook.