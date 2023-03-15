SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Enjoy the warm air while you can. We have more snow and a lot of wind on the way. Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s and 40s in eastern KELOLAND, with 50s even 60s in the southwest. Winds are picking up as we head through the day.

2 PM

The colors show where the strongest wind is. The gusts are nearing 30 MPH but those will increase closer to 50. Gusts have already been over 50 MPH in the Black Hills and into Wyoming.

2 PM

For tonight and into tomorrow morning there is a Wind Advisory posted in western South Dakota. This could bring wind gusts near 50 MPH.

A band of rain and snow will be starting after midnight in western South Dakota. This will move to the north and east through the morning hours. The wind will be strong along with this system.

We are watching a Winter Storm Watch, in yellow, and a Winter Weather Advisory, in blue. These start after midnight tonight and go through Friday morning. These are posted mainly for the blowing snow issues.

This is a fast-moving system and will be moving out of KELOLAND by early afternoon. Winds do remain strong through the first half of the weekend, Temperatures will stay below average for the next week as well.

This system will bring a mix of rain and snow. Most likely that it will rain first and turn to snow and the sun rises. There is a drastic cutoff from Valentine up to Huron and Sisseton. North of that line there will be minimal amounts of new snow. South of that line, including Sioux Falls, will see heavier snow with totals nearing 3-6 inches.

The wind is still around on Friday. We could see snow showers in central and western South Dakota, with a taste of sunshine in the east. High temperatures will be much below average, only the teens and 20s, when they should be in the mid-40s.

The weekend will be cold due to several days of a north wind. The first half of next week does have a warming trend, but still below normal. The first couple days of spring will be mostly quiet. Wednesday brings the next chance to see a rain or snow mix in KELOLAND.