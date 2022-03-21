Rain or a rain/snow mix will be making it into Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through Wednesday. Ahead of that, we’ve had a fairly mild day – though temperatures will be falling because of a brisk north wind. Already there have been a few gusts around 60 mph in western South Dakota.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds in central and eastern South Dakota. A broad band of rainfall will move into the SE quarter of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Temperatures will be falling into the low 30s with a north wind.

Tomorrow will bring more rainfall into Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and limited amounts of snowfall may mix with the rain during the morning hours and again Tuesday evening – but it will be more rainfall than snowfall. It could be meaning rainfall, with a quarter to half inch of water available at cloud level. Northern and western KELOLAND will remain dry, even though there will be considerable cloud cover. There will be a strong north wind that will drop afternoon temperatures to the mid 40s to low 50s.

As the system moves away Wednesday morning, there could be some limited lingering snow showers allow and east of I-29. The rest of KELOLAND will have partly cloudy skies. A brisk north wind will continue to blow across KELOLAND, with below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. Rapid City will be sunny and windy and warmer, in the low 50s.

The rest of the forecast looks precipitation free through the weekend. Thursday will bring highs in the upper 40s to low 50s – anticipating that wet ground in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will hold those temperatures on the cool side.

Friday will be partly cloudy and windy, but temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s because of those winds.

The final weekend of March looks pretty good. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, with near-normal temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 East River, while Rapid City soars into the low 60s. That warm air will move east on Sunday, with the mid to upper 50s East River and the 60s to around 70 in the west.

Monday looks dry and warm East River, while some rain comes into the west. That could give us showers in eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday. After that, temperatures look to return to normal or perhaps a little warmer, in the low to mid 50s East River into the first few days of April.