We’ve reached the end of the month, which may not feature April showers…but it’ll feature plenty of something else: Wind.

While we may have some cloud cover at times on Sunday to the east, it’ll be a better day overall compared to Sunday. Though temperatures do dip into the 50s on both sides of the river for highs with windy conditions, it’s at least dry.

Like I mentioned before, it’ll be rather windy at times today…especially along and east of I-29. A wind advisory is in effect until 8 pm CDT Sunday evening for locations near and east of the interstate, where gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph at times.

Winds don’t really back off all that much as we go into the night, so be ready for a blustery overnight period. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low/mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

Though it may be windy again to the east on Monday, dry is the key word for the upcoming start to the work and school week. Temperatures don’t spike too much at first, with highs in the 50s to the east and low 60s out west. Warmer temperatures, however, aren’t too far away.

With high pressure firmly in control and a rather amplified ridge aloft, we’ll have ample amounts of sunshine to enjoy and progressively milder temperatures as well. We’ll peak by Wednesday and Thursday, where highs may reach the 70s in many areas.

We’ll also introduce a chance for rain by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. A thunderstorm or two may also be possible.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored. Keep in mind that average highs in the middle of May are in the upper 60s to low 70s.