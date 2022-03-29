Rain showers will increase in western South Dakota through the day, and then progress to the east late this afternoon. There should be a SW to NE oriented band of rainfall in central and eastern South Dakota over the dinner hour, expanding over most of eastern KELOLAND through the evening. There may be some isolated thunderstorms, potentially with small hail and wind, in extreme SE South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

Temperatures have lagged slightly below normal, in the 40s and 50s.

2 pm

Tonight light to moderate rainfall will mix with some snow, possibly with a period of freezing rain. Winds will switch to the north and it will be breezy, which will help the changeover to snowfall with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s to near 30 – a bit below the freezing mark. There is an advisory for 1-4″ of snowfall in the Black Hills.

Tomorrow will see a continuation of the wintry mix through much of the day. There is a quarter to about a half inch of water available for the storm to work with, so we could get some helpful moisture. Because of a very strong north wind, 20-40 mph, it will be a cold and raw day as the rain/snow mix continues. As far as snowfall amounts, it still looks like an inch or two for most locations, a little more possible in NE SD through SW Minnesota, nearest where the wind turbine farms are located.

Wet ground will probably hinder our ability to warm on Thursday, and it could be a bit breezy in SE KELOLAND due to the departing system. Highs will be about ten degrees colder than normal for the last day of March, in the low 40s East River despite mostly sunny skies. Western South Dakota will start to warm back to the low 50s.

April begins on Friday with partly cloudy skies as temperatures start to recover. We’ll reach the upper 40s to around 50. We could see a few sprinkles in central and western South Dakota – possibly flurries as the temperatures cool down.

The weekend could start with a few light rain showers early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Otherwise temperatures should return to the low 50 Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, in the mid 50s. Rapid City may have a mix of light rain and light snow.

Another disturbance could bring light showers to the area Monday and Tuesday of next week, with near-normal temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures look to warm slightly toward the weekend.