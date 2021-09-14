Windy and warmer Wednesday and Thursday, followed by thunderstorms: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 14

We started the day with rain and fog/low clouds. Rainfall amounts were pretty light around Sioux Falls, but Brookings got 8/10” and Madison received 7/10”. During the day we have been watching those low clouds slowly move away from west to east – though Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND may have to deal with cloud cover most of the day. There have been a few showers that have mostly stayed south of I-90 closer to the Nebraska border. Temperatures have held in the upper 60s to low 70s.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall to the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy. South winds will combine with the sunshine to warm us above-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and the mid 80s with the brisk wind in the west.

Thursday will also be mostly sunny and windy, though clouds will start to move in from the west. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will also feel increasing humidity as temperatures rise through the 80s. Northern and western South Dakota will only be in the mid 70s to low 80s as the strong winds switch to the north.

Thursday evening and night, the incoming front may produce some strong or severe thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, which is already rated a marginal risk of severe weather – if storms are able to form. Hail, wind, and tornadoes all look possible at this point, though moisture does not look that abundant.

After the thunderstorms end Friday morning, it will be a cooler day with highs only in the 70s.

The weekend looks great. Sunny and warm. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s to low 90s West River. Sunday will also be warm, with most locations reaching the 80s.

Another front brings rain showers our way for Monday, and Tuesday will be cooler, in the 70s East River but only in the upper 60s in the west.

The days will be sharply cooler beginning on Wednesday, which is also the first day of Autumn. We expect see a lot of daytime highs in the 60s through the following weekend (September 25-26).