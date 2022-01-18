Windy and sharply colder tonight through Thursday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 18

We have partly to mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND. But the winds are becoming an issue. Wind advisories are posted in northern, central, and western South Dakota. We’ve already had some significant gusts over 50 mph in NE South Dakota. Ahead of the incoming rush of cold air, temperatures again about twenty degrees above normal for this part of January.

2 pm

Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy, as the cold pool of air drops in. It will become cold, with temperatures falling below zero in eastern KELOLAND. NW winds will remain strong.

A Wind Chill Advisory is posted, because the winds will remain strong as you go to work and school in the morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will only reach the single digits to around 10 East River and the teens in the west, where winds should start to ease.

Clear skies are expected across KELOLAND on Thursday, and there will only be a light southerly breeze. But Thursday will still be cold, below zero in the morning, and afternoon highs only around 10 East River – while western KELOLAND warms in to the 20s.

We’ll put some light snow, under an inch, in the forecast for Friday. It will also be a breezy and warmer day, with a warm front sweeping west to east across KELOLAND. Temperatures will be near normal, in the mid 20s to around 30 East River, and around 40 in the west (where it will also be windy).

The weekend looks like it will be dominated by near-normal temperatures. We’ll have the low to mid 20s East River on Saturday, under partly cloudy skies. It will be warmer in the west.

Sunday will include some light snow chances (under an inch), with temperatures again in the low to mid 20s East River, while the west will have mid 20s to mid 30s. Monday’s temperatures will be about the same, though it will be windy in the west.

Tuesday will be cooler, with the teens in East River – probably the coldest day of the week.

Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, it looks like we can expect near- or above-normal temperatures – the mid 20s to low 30s East River – for the second half of next week through the final few days of January.