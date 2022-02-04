Brisk NW winds are offsetting the slightly warmer air that is approaching KELOLAND. Skies have been sunny except for a narrow band of clouds that is moving west to east along the boundary separating windy from calmer conditions. Temperatures are still well below normal, but we’re going to finish a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

2 PM

Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy as winds switch direction to the south. That will prevent temperatures from dropping too much, with lows in the single digits while it will remain in the teens to low 20s West River.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy and much, much warmer. We expect upper 40s across KELOLAND to around 50 as warmer air moves in. Brisk winds will be from the southwest, turning to the west.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and not-as-warm, though still above average in the 20s in the north and 30s to low 40s in southern KELOLAND. We’ll include a few morning flurries as the cooler air comes in, but there will be no accumulations.

Exceptionally warm, dry weather looks to continue through the first half of next week. We’re looking at 40s to around 50 for highs. It could be breezy or windy as warm air parks over us through midweek. It looks like we’ll remain dry as well, though we have a chance of sprinkles or light snow showers on Tuesday into early Wednesday – but again, little or no accumulation.

Temperatures do look like they’ll be a bit cooler next weekend through Valentines’ Day. But, unfortunately, the dry weather trend continues. Sioux Falls is now 11-1/2” below normal for snowfall this season.