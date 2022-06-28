It is another sunny day across KELOLAND today, and temperatures are a few degrees above yesterday. It is warmer than normal for a day in late June, with mostly gentle breezes.

2 PM

Tonight will be clear across all but western KELOLAND, where it will be partly cloudy. With a gentle easterly breeze, highs will be in the low 60s East River to the mid 60s in the central and west.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week, with strong southerly winds that will help to heat us up. One thing about the heat: It will be a dry heat, not much humidity to further make it uncomfortable. There will be concerns if any wildfires get sparked, although the vegetation still has some spring green to it. We’re expecting the upper 90s for Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. There will be some triple digits west of the James River, around Pierre and central and western South Dakota.

A cool front will come through after that, dropping temperatures back to the upper 80s to low 90s for Thursday. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorm chances, but they should be isolated.

Friday, the first day of July, will be mostly dry East River, with some light rain showers in the west. Temperatures will mostly be in the 80s.

We’ll carry scattered showers or a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and perhaps even a little more so on Monday the 4th. Right now the forecast models aren’t pointing at anything big or widespread, so consider it typical 4th of July weather, with high temperatures near-normal for the weekend, in the 80s. Monday the 4th could be a little warmer, with upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will remain about the same on Tuesday of next week.