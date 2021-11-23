Windy and cooler on Wednesday; Chilly for Thanksgiving: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 23

It is sunny and windy with very dry air streaming into KELOLAND. Fire concerns are high because of that combination, especially this time of year when the growing season is over and the vegetation has dried out. The winds could be devastating if any open fires get started.

Sioux Falls and Sioux City have already smashed the existing record high temperatures for this date, soaring into the 60s.

2 pm

Tonight will be partly cloudy, as the south winds in SE KELOLAND wind around to the northwest. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as a cold front drops down from the northwest. We’ll also have brisk NW winds that will cause temperatures to plummet off of today’s temps, with Wednesday afternoon highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. There could also be a dusting of snowflakes in western, central, and NE South Dakota. Sioux Falls will probably have only the clouds, with a NW wind 15-30 mph.

Thanksgiving looks sunny but chilly – the coldest day of the week. After morning lows in the teens, afternoon highs will only be in the low 30s East River. It will be warmer, in the 40s, in western South Dakota.

Temperatures should recover on (Black) Friday, above-average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s East River, and the mid 50s to low 60s in the central and west.

We’ll remain mild on Saturday, though the models are hinting there could be a fast-moving system that brings us a few sprinkles. Probably rain sprinkles rather than snowflakes, because of the temperature. Saturday will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures about the same.

We start next week on the warm side, in the low to mid 50s with a strong wind. Then another shot of cold air will push us right back down to the 30s on Tuesday, the final day of November.

Temperatures look like they’ll bounce around for the first few days of December, before a broader pool of cold air comes for the first weekend (December 4-5). That might be our first shot at measurable snowfall as well, because until then we remain pretty dry.