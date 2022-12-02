SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — People are enjoying the wintery conditions at Terry Peak today. Light snowfall, cold temperatures, and windy weather makes for a great day in winter sports. Afternoon temperatures are in the teens and 20s today. We also have snow falling in much of central and western KELOLAND.

2 PM

We have a strong north to northwest wind today. We have been watching wind gust over 50 MPH with this system. We have a wind advisory, in tan, in effect for much of KELOLAND through this evening. We also have a winter weather advisory, in blue, in effect for northern KELOLAND through this evening as well. We could see snow accumulation of an inch being blown by the stronger winds reducing visibility.

Tonight will be cold. Overnight lows will be in the single digits for KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND will keep a stronger northwest wind through the overnight hours. Western South Dakota will see calming winds that start switching to the south.

Saturday will bring calmer winds from the south. We will have plenty of sunshine in KELOLAND, so we will try to warm up. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND for the first part of the weekend. Central and western South Dakota will be in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer as well. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for the second half of the weekend. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds turn again to be from the west as we go through the weekend.

The seven day forecast has the next chance of snow coming Monday and Tuesday. This system will bring very little accumulation. Temperatures start falling by the middle of the week. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be on either side of zero. We do try to warm back up in the 20s and 30s by next weekend.