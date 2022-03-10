Northwest winds are preventing us from warming up, a trend that will continue tonight and tomorrow. We are warmer than yesterday, though, with temperatures pushing into the 20s to low 30s.

2 PM

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, and it will be cold – plus, there will be wind chills. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, near zero in northeast South Dakota. Northwest winds will continue to blow during the night, reinforcing the cold air through morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy, with northwest winds 15-30 mph. Highs will only be in the mid teens to around 20 East River, and the mid 20s in the west. We will feel wind chills all day long.

Saturday will start with another cold morning, near or below zero. But then with partly cloudy skies and strong south breeze it should warm into the 30s to low 40s East River. Western South Dakota should make it into the 50s.

Sunday looks much warmer, with temperatures rebounding to the upper 40s to low 50s East River and the mid to 50s in the west. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning.

Monday will be only a few degrees cooler, with brisk winds. We have a chance at some sprinkles, but the air is so dry we’re only talking about a few hundredths of an inch. Tuesday, and Wednesday we’ll have a surge of warm air – Sioux Falls and most of KELOLAND should make it into the low 60s.

Temperatures should continue about ten degrees above average for the rest of next week and weekend (March 19-20). The forecast looks pretty dry, also. There may be a few light rain showers on St. Patrick’s Day, but it only looks around a tenth of an inch.