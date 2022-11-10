SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.

With the cold temperatures and stronger winds its time to bring back the wind chills. The air feels much colder with that stronger northwest wind into the 20 MPH range.

Wind chills in northwestern South Dakota are in the single digits below zero. We will keep an eye on the wind chill the next couple of days.

Tonights lows will be in the single digits into the teens across KELOLAND. We try to get rid of some of the wind but it sticks around into the day tomorrow. Mostly clear skies for western South Dakota, and partly to mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND.

Friday will be another cold and windy day. Highs in the teens and 20s again for your Veteran’s Day. We can see mostly sunny skies in western South Dakota and partly to mostly cloudy skies staying in eastern KELOLAND.

The northwest wind does stay in the eastern part of KELOLAND throughout the day on Friday.

Saturday is going to be another cold day in KELOLAND. Highs in the 20s and 30s even a few teens in north central South Dakota. Winds will stay out of the north but be on the lighter side for the weekend. We will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the region for the first half of the weekend.

The seven day forecast remains well below average for this time of year. The average high should be in the upper 40s. High temperatures will only be in the 20s and 30s, which is what the average overnight low should be. Overnight lows will range from the single digits to the very low 20s. We could see snow flurries moving into northeastern KELOLAND on Sunday into the rest of KELOLAND on Monday. Western South Dakota could even see light snow showers on Tuesday, which will move into central South Dakota for Wednesday.