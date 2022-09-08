SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.

3 PM

Tonight we will cool down into the 40s and 50s for most of KELOLAND. A scattered chance of showers or thunderstorms are possible behind the afternoon front. A strong northerly wind will follow the front as well.

Because we have been hot and dry for so long and a strong wind is here and still on the way, a majority of KELOLAND is in a Red Flag Warning. This warning will be in place until 8 PM CDT / 7 PM MDT.

Your Friday forecast is looking up if you like fall temperatures. High temperatures only in the 60s and 70s. The “lucky” ones will maybe hit 10° above the overnight low for the high. Scattered showers will linger through Friday and possibly into Saturday. Winds will still be 10-15 mph from the north.

The first half of the weekend is cool and a chance of scattered shower or thunderstorms. The second half of the weekend and into the first half of the new work week will remain dry and slowly warm back up into the 80s. Nights will be more comfortable into the 40s and 50s. Our next chance of rain may come by the end of next week.