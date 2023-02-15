SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winds have slowly been slowly dying down throughout the day. That will continue tonight. Temperatures have been cold due to the stronger north wind. This afternoon the temperatures have been in the teens in eastern KELOLAND and 20s to the west.

We have wind chill values in the minus single digits and low teens in eastern KELOLAND as well. Wind chills will stick around into the overnight hours but we start warming up on Friday.

Winds will keep decreasing through tonight. Overnight lows will be cold, the single digits either side of zero in eastern KELOLAND and teens to the west. The Nebraska boarder and southeastern KELOLAND could see more clouds through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer. There will be thicker clouds in the morning in eastern KELOLAND that will thin out throughout the day. High temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will remain chilly, in the teens. Central and western South Dakota will be a tad warmer with highs in the 30s. Winds will be much lighter than today.

Friday brings warm temperatures back in time for the weekend. We could see high temperatures in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. Friday also brings plenty of sunshine along with south winds help warm the temperatures further.

The weekend remains dry and warm across the area, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Monday starts a cooldown along with the chance of flurries in northeastern, central, and western South Dakota. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be cold days along with a chance of light snow across the region.