SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The snow has moved out of eastern KELOLAND, but there are still snow showers in the Black Hills. Winds are strong out of the north and they will continue tonight, tomorrow, and into Saturday as well.

1 PM

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place in southeastern KELOLAND. There is no more new snow in the forecast for tonight but blowing snow will be the biggest danger.

Tonight’s lows will drop to the single digits and low teens, with a few 20s in the west. The winds will be strong from the northwest, which will help keep those temperatures cold. Skies will be clearing as well. We could see wind chills in the overnight hours.

For St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures will be much below normal in eastern KELOLAND. Highs should be around 45°, we will have highs in the teens. 20s and 30s are expected in central and western South Dakota. There are snow showers possible in central in western South Dakota. The winds will continue blowing from the northwest. Keep an eye on the wind chills for Friday.

Saturday is another day with strong winds and cold temperatures. Highs again in eastern KELOLAND will be in the teens, with 20s expected in central and western South Dakota. The winds will be blowing out of the northwest again for Saturday. We could see wind chill values in the single digits for the first half of the weekend.

We try to bring in sunshine for the weekend, but the temperatures remain cold. The first day of spring brings in a warm up as we head to the middle of next week. Wednesday brings in the next chance to see rain turning to snow by Thursday.