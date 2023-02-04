Though we’ve had to contend with cloud cover through portions of the day, it has still been a day of improvement…especially if you looked at the thermometer in our East River communities.

As of 4 pm CST Saturday

It won’t be anywhere near as cold tonight as it has been in previous nights. Breezy conditions should keep patchy fog concerns in check, though any melting that occurs today will refreeze overnight. Keep this in mind if you head out.

Otherwise, we’ll see lows in the 20s across the board.

We’ll hit the repeat button on the thermometer for Sunday, but it won’t be as calm and we’ll have a little more sunshine. Much of the region will have to contend with a little more wind…especially to the east…but it’ll still be a nice day to get out and enjoy some early February sunshine.

A few light rain/snow showers are possible on Monday as a weak area of low pressure pushes through the region. Anything that is seen will be rather light and fleeting in nature, so much of the day should be decent albeit a bit on the cloudier side of things.

Highs take a small step backward to the west, while East River highs hold steady in the 30s.

The midweek outlook is looking good, but we’ll watch Thursday for two reasons. First, some snow may be possible in western KELOLAND later in the afternoon and evening. Second, low pressure will try to creep northward along the Missouri River and clip the SE corner of the region.

Next weekend, for what it’s worth, is looking good with seasonable to seasonably mild temperatures.