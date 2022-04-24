Low pressure will still lurk to our north, so we won’t be completely done with its effects quiet yet. With that said, it’ll still at least be a better day than yesterday in terms of a lack of active weather.

While much of the moisture is out of here beyond some straggling rain/snow showers in central and northern KELOLAND, the wind will still be a factor. Fire weather concerns will be elevated once again, especially where it has remained mainly dry. Please be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

We’ll have to contend with some isolated to scattered showers of the rain variety at times East River, while West River locations…especially toward the Wyoming or Montana borders…continue to deal with the effects of their late season storm.

Highs step back into the 40s and 50s for the second half of the weekend.

We’ll try to clear out a little bit as we go into the night, but winds won’t back off for a little while longer. With those windy conditions, we’ll likely have some wind chill factors to contend with. Plan accordingly as you get ready for the start of your Monday morning routine.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s across much of KELOLAND.

The new work and school week gets off to a pretty dry start, and while the wind finally backs off a bit…it’ll still be pretty breezy at times. Highs range from the 40s to the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain mainly dry with temperatures gradually rebounding over time. We’ll start that time frame off with 50s East River and 60s to the west on Tuesday under mainly sunny skies thanks to high pressure.

We may see a few scattered showers pop up by the end of the next work and school week, with another chance for rain trying to materialize by the end of the outlook. This will be a rather welcome sight across KELOLAND, so we’ll watch these chances as we get closer.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to below average temperatures win out across the area. Keep in mind that average highs in early May are in the mid to upper 60s.