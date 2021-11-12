Winds diminish overnight; Clipper system incoming tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, November 12

Very light snowfall is winding down, but fierce northwest winds remain, with gusts approaching 50 mph. Snowfall amounts have been light, generally under 2” east of the James River. Blizzard conditions have lingered in the NE corner of South Dakota, where there have been locally heavier amounts of snow (2.8″ in Howard, 4-1/2” near Roslyn).

With clouds and the strong winds, temperatures remain much below-normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River. Western South Dakota has been sunny and warmer.

2 pm

Tonight the clouds will remain over eastern KELOLAND, but the northwest winds will diminish overnight. It will be cold, with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. With another area of cloud cover coming into western South Dakota, Rapid City will be warmer.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy as a fast moving system (an Alberta Clipper) comes in from the northwest. With it, there could be some light rain or snow showers Saturday in the west and north, and Saturday night in Sioux Falls and the southeast. Whether it is rain or snow showers is still somewhat unclear, but amounts will be light in either case. Saturday afternoon’s highs will be in the low 40s East River with a southerly breeze. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the 50s, before strong northwest winds accompany the clipper system through KELOLAND. Most of the area will be quite windy Saturday night.

The system will quickly exit KELOLAND, so Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a northwest breeze that will die down as the system passes to the east. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 40s East River to the upper 40s in the west.

We’ll keep a lot of cloud cover early next week, with much warmer air returning. Tuesday looks like the warmest day, in the upper 50s to low 60s. But then another strong cold front will bring a lot of wind with sharply cooler air to KELOLAND starting on Wednesday.

Longer range computer models keep us at- or cooler than normal through Thanksgiving.