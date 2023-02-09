SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures have been sticking in the 20s and 30s today. Although there has been sunshine, the strong winds are keeping the temperatures down. The good news is the strong winds will be decreasing throughout the afternoon and evening.

This afternoon there have been wind gusts from 30 to even 40 miles an hour across KELOLAND. There is a Wind Advisory in place in southeastern KELOLAND through 5 PM tonight. We may still see gusts up to 45 MPH. Northeastern South Dakota has been in a Wind Advisory but that has now expired, still be on the lookout for blowing snow and slick roadways.

We will have calm winds through the overnight hours but temperatures will be on the cold side. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens across the region. We could see a few clouds building in eastern KELOLAND by tomorrow morning but they should move out quickly.

Friday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures return to central and western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 20s near 30° in eastern KELOLAND, with 30s and 40s nearing 50° in western South Dakota. Winds do remain light as we end the work week.

Saturday will be another warmer day with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the 30s for eastern KELOLAND with 40s and 50s the farther west you go. Winds will be light for the first half of the weekend.

This weekend and the first half of next week will be dry and warm for KELOLAND. Highs in eastern KELOLAND will be in the 30s through Wednesday but then we are watching the next change of snow with much colder temperatures to end the week. Central and western South Dakota will be watching the same pattern, 40s and 50s for this weekend and the first half of next week. But by Wednesday we are watching snow chances with colder temperatures.