SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We will be breezy for tonight but the winds will slowly die down tomorrow. This afternoon we have wind gusts in between 30 and 40 MPH, which is better than the 40 to 50 MPH yesterday.

3 PM

We have moved out of the Blizzard Warnings to a Winter Weather Advisory. For southern KELOLAND this lasts through 6 PM CST and in northern KELOLAND this is through midnight. This is for the wind gusts and blowing snow causing visibility issues.

Tonight is going to start the cold spell. Overnight lows will be in the single digits on either side of zero. We do have the northwest wind in KELOLAND, but that does slowly die out through this weekend.

Highs for your Saturday will be in the teens in eastern KELOLAND and 20s in the west. Winds will be lighter as we start the weekend. We could see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Sunday turns even colder. We could see high temperatures in the single digits and teens. We could see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Sunday. Winds will be much lighter than they have been the last few days.

The seven day forecast is very cold. We are watching when the cold system moves. We could see subzero high temperatures for the end of next week. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s below zero next week. We will watch the wind chill values as well when this system moves in. It could also bring another round of snow but with little accumulation.