There is a lot of sunshine across KELOLAND today; but also, again, unceasingly, it is windy. The brisk NW wind continues to hold temperatures below normal for mid April.

2 PM

As high pressure slides off to the east, we’ll have incoming clouds tonight. With an east breeze, we’ll have lows in the low 20s. The winds will be a bit stronger in western South Dakota, where temperatures will remain in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as a low pressure system develops to the west. Temperatures will again be colder than normal, in the mid to upper 40s East River, with a strong SE wind. With a strong south wind, it will be sharply warmer in western South Dakota, the 60s to mid 70s. There could be some evening showers in Rapid City, but they should be light.

The low pressure system will move east along I-90 on Wednesday, bringing light rain showers with it, mainly during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts should be limited to a few tenths of an inch, with some quarter-inch plus amounts in NE South Dakota and western Minnesota. Temperature will be near-normal, around 60 East River. Clouds should break up during the afternoon, with a brisk NW breeze.

Thursday looks like the calmest day of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rapid City will be breezier and warmer, in the upper 60s.

Another low pressure system will come through KELOLAND on Friday and Saturday, returning with strong winds. There will also be rain, and probably some thunderstorms in southern KELOLAND including Sioux Falls. A brisk south wind will push Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND into the 70s on Friday, the rest of the area in the 60s.

There could be some lingering showers on Sunday after the system passes, with strong winds dragging more cold air into KELOLAND. Sunday’s highs will only be in the 50s to around 60. Clouds should decrease during the day.

Monday will also be breezy, though not as windy. It will be very cool, with highs in the upper 40s in NE South Dakota to the low 50s across the rest of the region.

Unfortunately, the rest of next week also looks colder than normal. In fact, it looks like temperatures will be colder than normal through the first few days of May.