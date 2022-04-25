Windy weather has been the proverbial thorn in our side today. Unfortunately, it won’t be going anywhere for a little while longer.

We also saw temperatures remain below average thanks to that predominantly northwest flow that has been able to stick around for a little while longer.

With that said, we do have a generally clear and calm night on the way thanks to a ridge of high pressure making its way into the Northern Plains. Overnight lows across KELOLAND should easily drop into the 20s with a light and generally variable breeze in place.

Tuesday remains mainly dry with temperatures gradually rebounding from their two-day dip. Northeastern KELOLAND may not get out of the 50s, while the rest of our East River locations and areas south and west make a run into the 60s and even into the 70s.

We’ll stay generally warm going into the middle of the week, with mainly dry weather in place beyond a few isolated showers here and there.

We may see a few more scattered showers pop up by Thursday, while the end of the next work and school week features another chance for rain trying to materialize by the end of the outlook.

The Friday/Saturday rain chance is our best shot over this extended outlook, so keep an eye out for updates as the end of the week gets closer.

We’ll try to dry out for the second half of the weekend into early next week, while temperatures remain near to below average for this time of year.