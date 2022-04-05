Get used to the strong wind, because it will continue through Thursday.

Numerous Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings, and High Wind Watches are in effect for KELOLAND today through tomorrow. Western South Dakota will have the strongest wind today with gusts over 60 mph.

With the strong winds, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. But the strong northwest winds across KELOLAND tomorrow will bring in much cooler air. The cooling trend will continue into Thursday.

Along with the strong wind, rain and snow showers will be possible. The main location for the showers will be eastern KELOLAND. The first round will be during the late morning hours as the cold front initially moves into eastern South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Isolated showers will develop during the late afternoon hours along and east of the James River Valley.

As colder air pours in tonight, light rain and snow showers will be possible. In fact, we’ll watch for those through Thursday.

The heaviest precipitation will be found in Minnesota where Marshall will receive between a half and three quarters of an inch. Amounts will be far less in South Dakota and Iowa, but Watertown will pick up between .33″ and .50″.

Skies will be dry for the weekend and temperatures will warm. Expect widespread 60s by Sunday.