It was only a matter of time until we finally paid for the largely warm and easy November we’ve been able to enjoy. Thanksgiving and Black Friday featured the two coldest days of the month…and it wasn’t even close.

Today will continue the chilly trend across KELOLAND. Even with some sunshine trying to break through to the west, we’ll peak in the mid/upper 30s at most. To the east, where cloud cover will be more stubborn, we’ll see highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Along the way, we’ll also watch scattered snow showers move through the region. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected for much of the region (With localized 1-2″ amounts possible toward the Missouri River between Bon Homme County and Sioux City), but it’ll at least be something to watch if you’re fortunate enough to see something.

We’ll remain mainly quiet tonight beyond a few flurries here and there across KELOLAND. On the wind side of things, however, we won’t be as lucky. Winds pick up overnight as we head into the day on Sunday, so keep this in mind as you prepare for your day.

Lows tonight fall into the teens and low 20s.

Windy weather will be the main story on Sunday. Gusts near and over 40 mph are likely for much of the area, so plan accordingly if you’re headed out. We may also see a few more scattered snow showers in central and eastern KELOLAND, with chances being highest to the north and east.

Highs do at least get into the 30s across much of the region, with temperatures closer to 40 West River.

Speaking of which, 40s and a few 50s (West River for the latter) pop up on occasion as we head into the first half of next week. The end of the month is shaping up to be a seasonable to seasonably mild one for much of KELOLAND. The milder trend carries into the start of December, with above average temperatures holding steady.

All the while, moisture chances are nearly absent all together after Sunday. So if you’re hoping to see a little more snow to go with the Christmas lights that are popping up more and more…you’ll need to exercise a lot of patience.