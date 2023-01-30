Another day, another round of rather cold temperatures across KELOLAND…with or without the wind chill factor.

Once again, we’ll have to contend with a rather cold night…especially to the east. A wind chill advisory will also be in place for much of our East River communities along with areas of SD along the Nebraska border through Tuesday morning. Wind chill factors may drop as low as -30 degrees.

Even without the wind chill in place, it’ll be a cold night. Overnight lows fall below zero again to the east, with single digits above zero West River.

Tuesday features a small bit of improvement to the east, with highs largely in the double digits above zero. We’ll warm up a bit more to the west as well, with highs in the 20s and even a few low 30s. Everyone gets in on a partly to mostly sunny day thanks to high pressure holding steady.

Our quiet run of weather will continue through Wednesday, with another step up the thermometer being taken on both sides of the river. 40s come back to the west, with a few 20s popping up East River.

All in all, the rest of the work and school week is shaping up to be a rather quiet one. High pressure will keep us calm and dry, with no major or even minor systems to keep an eye on for the next several days.

We do, however, take a small step backward on the thermometer for Thursday into Friday. This comes as a dry front clears the region. After that, we get treated to a seasonably mild first weekend of February.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures carry into the middle of the month.