SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The windy and rainy week is coming to an end. Here is a look at the rainfall totals as of this morning for the past 40 hours. Many received an inch or more of rain. South central and south western KELOLAND had the highest amounts ranging from 4 to 5 or more inches. The rain will slowly come to an end overnight and into tomorrow morning.

The strong winds will decrease west to east through this evening and into the morning. Some of the peak wind gust in the past 24 hour hours have been 40 to 50 MPH. 55 MPH was the strongest of the peaks in Mitchell.

As of 2 PM

This afternoon has been on the cool side with temperatures only in the 40s. There have been a few 30s over the Black Hills and a few low 50s in far eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will stay cooler as we head through the weekend.

As of 2 PM

We will keep thick cloud cover over KELOLAND tonight with a few light rain showers in south central and eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures won’t fall very far for lows tonight. Lows will be in the 30s in western South Dakota and the low 40s in eastern KELOLAND. The winds will start decreasing west to east.

There will be a few light rain showers mainly in south central and south eastern KELOLAND to start your Saturday but those will move out quickly. Winds will stay light out of the north. High temperatures will be much like today in the 40s to low 50s.

Skies will start trying to clear out on Sunday. The winds will stay light out of the north. Temperatures will be almost identical to Saturday, but slightly warmer in western South Dakota due to a slight southeasterly breeze.

We do have a slight warm up on the way through Tuesday which will bring temperatures back to near normal, or slightly above normal in central and western South Dakota. Wednesday brings back a stronger wind and a chance of rain showers across KELOLAND.