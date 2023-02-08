SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are warm and a bit breezy in KELOLAND. High temperatures have been in the 30s, 40s, and 50s today. Winds are picking up from the north in western South Dakota. There has been plenty of sunshine in eastern and central KELOLAND throughout the day.

3 PM

Winds will switch to the north and west throughout the night into tomorrow morning. We could see snow showers in western South Dakota. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s.

There is a Wind Advisory through late tomorrow morning for areas shaded in brown. We could see wind gusts nearing 55 MPH. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place through late morning in the northern Hills. We could see 3 to 5 inches of snow with wind gusts nearing 40 MPH.

Thursday will be a windy day across KELOLAND. Winds will be from the north and northwest at 20 to even 50 MPH. The temperatures will be cooler as well with highs in the 30s. The chance of snow showers lingers in western to south central and southeastern South Dakota. We are expecting very light amounts.

Friday brings back the sun and the start of warmer temperatures. While eastern KELOLAND will remain in the 20s, central and western South Dakota could see 40s even a few 50s return. Winds will be light by Friday out of the south.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry with warmer temperatures. Highs in eastern KELOLAND will be in the 30s nearing 40 by the middle of next week. Central and western South Dakota will be warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. A cooldown is on the way for Wednesday of next week. We are watching our next chance of snow by the end of next week as well.