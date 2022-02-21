The first of two bands of snowfall is located along the South Dakota-North Dakota border. Snow and blowing snow is occurring, with north winds and temperatures near or below zero. Snowfall totals, so far, are over a half-foot around Sisseton and NE South Dakota. Serious wind chills in excess of -20 are taking place as well. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND has been warmer, though northerly winds in excess of 20 mph are causing temperatures to fall.

2 PM

The second band of snowfall – this one more widespread – will come in tonight. Advisories and warnings are posted.

Snowfall is likely across KELOLAND overnight, along with northerly winds of 15-30 mph. Overnight lows will be in the single digits in Sioux Falls, though most of KELOLAND will be below zero with significant wind chills.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with snowfall. High temperatures will only be in the single digits above – or in most locations, highs below zero. Temperatures will probably be falling during the afternoon due to strong north winds. Those winds will continue to cause blowing snowfall in open areas.

Snowfall amounts: Current projections for tonight and tomorrow will be lower in southern KELOLAND and higher the further north you are. Sioux Falls: 2”, ending mid afternoon tomorrow. Aberdeen: 5”, ending tomorrow evening. Pierre: 4” ending tomorrow evening. Rapid City: 3”, ending tomorrow afternoon. It should be stressed that no matter where the snow falls, it is likely to be relocated by 20-30 mph north winds.

Even though snowfall will be over in all but SW South Dakota on Wednesday, skies will still be mostly cloudy and it will be cold. Morning lows will be in the teens or even 20s below zero. Afternoon highs will only be in the single digits above and below zero.

There could be another hit of light snow in southern KELOLAND on Thursday, but only an inch or less. What is more certain is that it will remain cold, despite partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be below zero across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the single digits, barely above zero.

Skies will clear out on Friday, but it is going to be extremely cold in the morning, in the teens below zero. Aberdeen could get down to -25 air temperature. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the single digits in northern South Dakota and the teens in the south.

Saturday looks sunny. We’ll start near zero in the morning, but only in the single digits to around 10 East River, but the 30s in the west. Sunday will also be dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer, in the low to mid teens East River and the low 30s in the west.

It will be in the low 20s East River to the low 40s West River, for the final day of February. Dry weather continues.

Temperatures look like they will be significantly warmer for the middle of next week, the first few days of March.