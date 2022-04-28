Skies across KELOLAND are partly cloudy, with the exception of areas around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND where some scattered thundershowers have popped up. Rainfall amounts out of those storms have mostly been light, a few tenths of an inch – though storms have produced half-dollar size hail in Windom, Minnesota. Temperatures are coolest under the cloud cover, while sunshine has fought off the easterly breeze to warm northern and western South Dakota near normal values in northern and western South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll continue with scattered thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND, perhaps a bit stronger around Yankton and the Nebraska border (small hail possible).

The next wave of energy will start to enter western and central South Dakota toward morning, bringing rain and thunderstorms along with it. Lows will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread tomorrow, along with increasing east winds and abundant cloud cover. Rain will continue through the day and Friday night. Temperatures will top out in the 50s to low 60s, but cooling as the rain falls.

There will be a lot of water in the clouds, so we could be in for a widespread soaking of an inch or two – or more, especially in central South Dakota, where there could be locations getting in excess of three inches of rainfall.

There are concerns that, if rain persists in some locations for a longer period of time, that flash flooding may result. The chances of excessive rainfall will be highest in central South Dakota, though even in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND the risk of flash flooding is not zero.

The risk of severe weather looks fairly low, with the possible exception of near Yankton and the lower Missouri River valley. Severe thunderstorm possibilities will be higher to the south in Nebraska.

As far as snowfall in western South Dakota, it looks like most locations (including Rapid City) will be getting more rain than snow. The Winter Storm Watch has been cancelled.

Rain will continue on Saturday, which will also be cloudy and windy. Thunderstorm chances will be lower – it just looks like widespread wind driven rain. With a strong north wind, temperatures will cool back to the upper 40s and 50s. Winds will be especially strong in western South Dakota, where we could have gusts over 50 mph.

Sunday, the first day of May, will start with some lingering rain showers as the system pulls away. It will be a cloudy and breezy day, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, more than ten degrees below normal for the first day of the month.

There could be a lot of clouds and cool temps in unsettled conditions the first half of next week. There will be another shot at rainfall midweek. After that, it looks like temperatures will struggle to warm back to normal for Mother’s Day weekend (May 7th-8th).