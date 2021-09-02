Widespread Rain Today: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 2nd

We are seeing some nice rain this morning in much of KELOLAND. Here are the rain gauge numbers as of 7am. The Huron area has picked up over 1″ spots and Valentine has nearly 2″.

There’s more rain coming into KELOLAND. You can see the plume of moisture in Nebraska and Kansas this morning.

Futurecast shows more areas of showers and thunderstorms on the way today. Some of these will be locally heavy with another inch or 2 for some of the heavier bands. Most of the rain will leave KELOLAND tonight, although new areas of rain will fill back into western KELOLAND tomorrow.

With the rain, temperatures will be cooler today, mainly in the 70s.

Rain chances will be highest this evening east of the James Valley. Expect lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Rain chances tomorrow look best West River, but the amounts won’t be as heavy as today.

Once Sioux Falls clears the 20% chance of rain early Saturday, most of the forecast looks dry into early next week with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Enjoy!