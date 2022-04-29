We already have a busy radar map this morning with several clusters of showers and thunderstorms developing across the plains.

As of 7 am, Pierre already has .35″ of rain. Local thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND produced hail yesterday, with egg size hail reported in Flandreau late in the afternoon.

The rain will be developing in waves the next 24 hours. You can see the concentration in central KELOLAND first, with new areas developing in the Black Hills this afternoon. The rain near Sioux Falls will be more widely scattered today, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms developing farther east tonight. The slow-moving area of low pressure will move east tomorrow, with strong winds from the NW on the backside of the storm.

The rain totals are impressive. We are getting strong signals over 2″ of rain with this storm in Pierre. Aberdeen may also be in line for heavy rain on this latest update on the European model.

A second model that resolves local thunderstorms is also showing higher number in SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. The bottom line is widespread rain is likely and some of it will be heavy.

The pattern ahead features more storm system next week. This is an active pattern.

That’s why the 10 day rain totals are so high across the plains. Stay tuned.