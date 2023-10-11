A large storm system will be taking aim at KELOLAND the next few days. Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City. The potential for heavy wet snowfall exceeding 6″ and wind gusts to 50mph are the main concerns. The snow could easily bring power outages and the snow totals in the higher elevations could easily push 1 foot or more based on the newest analysis this morning.

The map below shows the dark blue, purple, and pink areas where 6-12 inches is likely to fall through Friday morning.

Heavy rain is expected with this storm. Widespread amounts of 1.5″ to 2.5″ should be common in southern and eastern KELOLAND. The northcentral and northwest look weakest on rain totals at this time. Remember, some local thunderstorms will amplify some of the numbers, so a few folks could see 3-4″ of rain.

We’ll keep an eye on severe weather just to our south. The main risk zones should stay south of KELOLAND across eastern and southeastern Nebraska.

Futurecast picks up on the first areas of rain tonight in the west. We’ll also watch for thunderstorms in the southeast. The exact placement of those storms may be a bit farther south than should on this animation below. Regardless of where the first storms develop, the rain will become widespread and redevelop in various rounds Thursday into Thursday night. We expect additional rain on Friday as the low spins to our southeast.

There will be plenty of wind with this storm. Gusts of 30-50 mph will be quite common, with some higher numbers not out of the question.

The animation below shows the track of the storm and the rain that will fall along the track.

Enjoy the last “warmer” day that we have in the outlook. Check out the local forecast details below.