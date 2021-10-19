Wet, windy, cooler, rainy day tomorrow – staying cool through the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, October 19

Summer will end before our eyes tonight, as a burly cold front moves through KELOLAND. Already we’ve seen its strength in western South Dakota, where it is already snowing on Terry Peak, and temperatures might not get out of the 40s today, thanks to 30-40 mph winds. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND is ahead of the front, so we’re much above normal in the low 70s.

2 pm

Tonight rain will become widespread across KELOLAND. It will mix with snow in Rapid City and the Black Hills. Rapid City could get a couple inches of snow, with more as always in the Hills. As the front moves east, there could even be some thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND late tonight, with hail not out of the question.

Temperature-wise, the winds will switch to the north and they will be brisk. Due to thick cloud cover we’ll still remain in the upper 30s to the upper 40s along with the widespread rainfall all day East River.

As far as rainfall totals, Sioux Falls looks to be in the half- to one-inch range, with a little less in Aberdeen. There will be a band of heavier rainfall, around an inch, from near Rapid City to Pierre, though snowflakes that mix with the rain might diminish those amounts a little bit.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy and windy, and much cooler. Highs will only be in the 40s in northern and western South Dakota with the rain, while Sioux Falls will be much warmer, around 60 degrees. Rainfall will be moderate, and snowflakes may mix with snow as far east as Pierre, though even Pierre will have more rain than snow. Winds will be from the north at 15-30 mph.

The clouds will break up in western South Dakota Wednesday afternoon, but most of the region won’t see the clouds break up until Thursday. Thursday will remain cool, in the upper 40s to mid 50s across KELOLAND, with a light north wind that will change to the south.

We expect freezing temperatures both Friday morning and Saturday morning as cold air pours in. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but not very warm with the low to mid 50s for highs. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with below-normal highs in the low to mid 50s. There could be a few light showers on Sunday.

Temperatures will recover a few degrees early next week, but Monday and Tuesday both look a bit breezy.