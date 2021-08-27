Wet, Stormy Weather Pattern Ahead: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 27th

Our busy weather pattern continues in KELOLAND. Take a look at the timelapse from our Rapid City Live Cam last evening. That storm dumped 1.44″ of rain at the airport.

It also hit the Hart Ranch east of Rockerville very hard. Hundreds of cars and RV’s were damaged by hails to the size of tennis balls.

We had several hail and wind reports yesterday in northeastern KELOLAND. Hurricane-force winds hit Watertown around 10am.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this morning.

Here are the 24 hour rainfall totals as of 7am.

Heavy rain fell just south of Sioux Falls as shown here.

We aren’t done with the storms entirely. The best chance of new storms tonight will be in NW SD.

The conditions for sever weather will return in the east on Saturday.

Futurecast shows the developing rain in the morning tomorrow in central KELOLAND. More storms are likely in the east by the afternoon and evening.

The 10 day forecast is very wet across much of KELOLAND…quite the change!