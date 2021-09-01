Wet Start to September: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 1st

Our August rain totals are final and the results have really changed the picture in Sioux Falls, where we are now near normal for the year so far. Aberdeen and Pierre still have bigger deficits, but more rain is in the forecast.

This map shows the 30 day trends. Notice we still have yellow and orange areas that have fallen short of normal rain.

The next shot of rain tonight may start with a bang for the areas shaded in yellow. Severe is possible this evening for Pierre, Martin, and Mission. Large hail will be the main threat.

Futurecast shows the first areas of showers moving into western SD. Thunderstorms should expand into central KELOLAND this evening and move into the northeast overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND with locally heavy rain expected. Most of the rain will exit eastern KELOLAND Friday morning, but a new batch of rain will move into the Black Hills on Friday.

How much rain can we expect? Both of the maps below shows zones of 1-3″ totals where thunderstorms could easily train over the same areas. The rain should be widespread enough to help the drought monitor.

The weather pattern will be changing early next week as the big heat ridge over Texas moves back to the desert southwest for a few days. However, we do see changes toward the end of the 10 day forecast that may yield more stormy weather in the northern plains. We’ll be watching those storm areas in SW Canada closely toward the middle of the month.

Highs today will be mainly in the 80s with gusty SE winds.

Developing showers and thunderstorms are likely in Pierre tonight. Most of this rain will stay west of Sioux Falls.

Highs tomorrow will be impacted by the expected rain, with more 70s likely.

Sioux Falls will see another chance of rain on Saturday, but drier weather trends are expected early next week.