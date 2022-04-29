Rainfall is already underway, widespread in western South Dakota and moving to the east. Much needed rainfall is already occurring in the central part of the state. Temperatures are slightly below average for this time of year, in the 50s to low 60s, with an east wind blowing. But with cloudy skies, it is the raindrops that are starting to accumulate in some of the drought-stricken areas.

As of 2 PM

There is some concern about the possibility of severe weather south of I-90 tonight, primarily in the form of hail.

Very strong storms are likely to occur farther south, in Nebraska.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight, along with brisk east winds that will switch to the north and then the northwest. Rainfall will continue overnight. A dense fog advisory is posted for Watertown, Milbank, and NE South Dakota until morning.

Tomorrow will be rainy and windy, with heaviest rain west of the James River. Sioux Falls’ rainfall projection has backed off a bit, now expecting half an inch to an inch. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, but raindrops will be wind driven by very strong northerly winds.

This system still looks like it will produce some areas of heavy rain over the next couple days, especially in the central part of South Dakota. Forecast models continue to suggest there will be some areas of 2-3 inches of rainfall, and the possibility of excessive rainfall in the way of flash flooding still exists.

Saturday’s winds will be especially strong in western South Dakota, where high wind warnings are posted. Gusts could reach 60 mph or more.

Sunday, the first day of May, will start with some lingering rain showers as the system pulls away. It will be a cloudy and breezy day, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, more than ten degrees below normal for the first day of the month. Clouds will break up from west to east during the day.

There could be a lot of clouds and cool temps in unsettled conditions the first half of next week. Sioux Falls could have some rain on Monday, and we’re still looking at the possibility of some midweek showers. After that, it looks like temperatures will struggle to warm back to normal for Mother’s Day weekend (May 7th-8th).