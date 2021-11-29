Well Above Average This Week – Storm Center Update Monday AM November 29

We’ll have a couple of quick ups and downs before more seasonal air arrives late in the week.



Today will be one of those ups. Highs will reach the 40s, 50s, and 60s today with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will quickly more through late in the day, but we won’t feel the effects of that front until tonight and tomorrow with slightly cooler air.

It will be a cooler day tomorrow. With dry skies highs will retreat to the 30s, 40s and 50s.



We’ll quickly swing the other direction on Wednesday as high temperatures quickly return to the 40s, 50s, and 60s. In fact, we’ll watch for possible record highs as we begin December.



BUT, colder air is lurking to our north as will soon invade the upper plains for this weekend. Along with the colder air, we’ll watch for the chance for snow, but I think a lot of the snow will be just to our north.