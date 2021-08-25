Welcome Rain Ahead: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, August 25th

We are starting the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and western KELOLAND. Most of the rain totals are under .10″ as of 7 am, but we’ll keep watching the activity as it moves toward Aberdeen through the late morning into the afternoon.

The past 7 days have been much more active in the northern plains. You can see the spots of yellow and red, indicated areas of over 1″ of rain. Huron is still in a gap zone, but we have good chances of more rain ahead.

The severe weather outlook is in the marginal category today.

There will be additional storms tomorrow. The best chances of severe weather will be across the west.

Futurecast shows some of the initial showers and thunderstorms this morning across western and central KELOLAND moving to the northeast. We expect new development tonight, with hints of higher storm coverage in northeast Nebraska into NW IA. A secondary area should develop in North Dakota and track to the southeast to include Aberdeen. We also may see more scattered development West River in the afternoon as suggested by the Storm Prediction Center’s Day 2 outlook. If that wasn’t enough, the east-west boundary near I-90 in eastern KELOLAND could trigger some locally heavy rain Thursday evening, but exact placement of those storms is still subject to change. It all adds up to some busy weather.

You can see the European model on this version of Futurecast. Notice the next system moving into KELOLAND to start the weekend. We think those showers and thunderstorms will end Saturday night and dry weather will return Sunday.

The 10 day rainfall outlook is still wet across much of the plains.

For today, expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with pockets of rain northwest of Sioux Falls.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase late tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow with Aberdeen at 69 in the afternoon.

The next round of rain will be late Saturday. That front should clear the region of humidity on Sunday into Monday.