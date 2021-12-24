Weekend Snow Chances Ahead, Much Colder Next Week: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 24th

A few sprinkles have been moving across KELOLAND this morning. Temperatures have been very mild, with overnight temperatures in the mid 50s in Pierre, close to record levels.

We won’t be adding to the snow pack today. This map may change some tomorrow, however.

Futurecast shows the mild temperatures in the southeast. We do expect cooling temperatures tonight and snow chances central and west by the morning. We expect the best chances of light snow to be in the early morning and accumulations are expected along the ND/SD border. We expect another system on Sunday with more snow chances east and northeast Sunday afternoon.

Snow totals tomorrow look light in most of KELOLAND. The best shot at accumulations over 1″ will be on the ND border.

Futurecast below shows the bigger view across the plains and upper Midwest. We see better chances of snow on Sunday, especially into MN and ND. You don’t see it yet, but a 3rd system will be coming on Tuesday.

Much colder air will be felt across KELOLAND next week.

Enjoy the 40s today as winds shift to the NW during the day.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the teens and 20s for much of KELOLAND.

We expect highs in the 30s and 40s south on Christmas Day, with teens in the far northeast.

The 7 day forecast looks much colder by the middle of next week. We’ll continue to watch the snow chances on Tuesday.