The morning skies over KELOLAND sure look pretty with a few clouds around, signaling the chances of more rain over the coming days.

Speaking of rain, we tracked a few scattered showers and thunderstorms yesterday in southeastern KELOLAND. A few of those cells produced dime to nickel size hail.

The mild weather is warming the soil temperatures. Numbers in the 50s and 60s are becoming more common, and folks in the northeast should get above 50 this weekend.

The general thunderstorm outlook today in KELOLAND means severe weather is unlikely to be significant.

Storms in Nebraska could be stronger, thus the slight risk in yellow on the map below.

The hourly forecast on Futurecast hints at the chance of widely scattered thunderstorms East River this afternoon. A better chance of rain will arrive in western SD late this afternoon and connect to thunderstorms in Nebraska. We expect at least a couple of line segments of storms to track to the east and northeast during the overnight, lasting into Saturday morning in eastern and northern KELOLAND. The rain chances will then diminish before regrouping late Saturday, but by that point, the rain will be more “scattered” in nature. We can’t rule out more widely scattered rain chances on Sunday.

The overall rain outlook shown below is still wet for much of KELOLAND. An inch of rain would be more moisture than we’ve seen the past 30 days for many locations.

The Gulf of Mexico will be open for more moisture returning to KELOLAND at the end of the 7 day forecast as well, a trend we will watch.

Don’t expect any cool or cold weather the next 10 days. We appear safe from frost and freeze weather through May15th.

Here are the details of the forecast.