It’s another cold start to morning in northeaster KELOLAND. Tonight looks even colder, with lows well below zero as winter won’t let go.

Areas of snow continue to develop in North Dakota. Most of that moisture will move east of KELOLAND, but more cold is coming our way.

Speaking of cold, yesterday was certainly well below normal with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Futurecast will bring some better weather today in the far south. Meanwhile, colder temperatures will quickly regroup in the northeast along with a quick shot at flurries or snow showers. Colder air will rush south tonight across KELOLAND and set the stage for below normal temperatures on Wednesday. We do expect a nice warm-up on Thursday. Sioux Falls will be in a good position to find 50s for the first time this year.

The pattern will turn more interesting Thursday night and showers and thunderstorms develop in parts of southeastern KELOLAND. We’ll see some snow on the backside of that system on Friday with a coating of snow not out of the question. It’s a bit early to speculate on just how much snow will fall, but we’ll continue to watch the pattern.

Temperatures will continue to go up and down as we start the month of April. The winter cold is not wanting to move far from KELOLAND as much warmer weather arrives just to our south. This contrast in weather will likely fuel more active weather in the plains.

The European model already paints an interesting temperature map on Tuesday.

Here are the details of the forecast.