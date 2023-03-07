Another day, another round of wintry weather across portions of the region.

We’ll have to contend with additional snow showers through the evening to the west and north, with a few rain/snow showers possible to the southeast.

Here’s a recap of all winter weather headlines in place:

– A winter weather advisory is in place until 6 pm MST for eastern Pennington, Jackson, Haakon, and Ziebach Counties.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12 am CST/11 pm MST Tuesday for Jones and Stanley Counties.

– A winter storm warning is in effect for Corson and Dewey Counties until 12 am CST/11 pm MST Tuesday.

– A winter storm warning remains in effect for Campbell and Walworth Counties until 6 am CST Wednesday.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk, Potter, Sully, and Hughes Counties until 6 am CST Wednesday.

On top of this, a winter storm watch is in effect for western KELOLAND as well as SW Minnesota and NW Iowa from Wednesday through late Thursday ahead of the next system that we’re keeping an eye on.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens the further north you go, while 20s are what we get closer to and south of I-90.

Wednesday may be a tricky day to pin down, as this begins a rather active weather pattern for the second half of the week. Snow showers are likely across the region, with light to moderate accumulation possible in some areas. Further south and east, we may see little if anything beyond a light wintry mix.

Highs reach the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday will feature our next main chance for snow across KELOLAND.

The newest data backs off on snow totals just a bit to the south and east, but it doesn’t completely put the area in the clear. With that said, however, we’re still looking at a good amount of snow further north and west.

Highs for Thursday go from the 20s out west to low 30s to the east.

We may get a small break on Friday before another quick-hitting system races through the region on Saturday and gives one more chance for some snow showers.

By Sunday into early next week, we may finally quiet down for a little bit. Temperatures remain near to below average as we set our clocks ahead one hour and enter central/mountain daylight night next week.