Snow showers will taper off as we go through the rest of the afternoon in the northeast, which will then transition to another chance for snow that we’ll watch…but not for everyone.

Cloud cover will continue to thicken as we go into the night, which will be the beginning of what’s on the way for Wednesday. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll still see lows fall into the teens and low 20s.

Our focus will then go to a developing low pressure system to our south. Snow will begin to fill into portions of southern KELOLAND overnight into Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the most recent winter weather headlines:

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for Tripp, Todd, Bennett, and Oglala Lakota Counties until 12 am CST Thursday.

– A winter storm watch is in effect for portions of southeastern SD, NW Iowa, and Nobles County in MN until 6 am CST Thursday

Low pressure will continue to wind up as we go into the day on Wednesday, with the track of this low heavily dictating who sees what in terms of snow. The further south and east of Sioux Falls you go, the more likely you are to see some decent accumulation totals.

Right now, the best chance to see 6″ of snow or more is south and east of Sioux Falls. With that said, however, chances are at least there for the city.

Highs, for what it’s worth, will range in the 20s and low 30s.

Snow tapers off overnight into early Thursday, as quieter weather takes over once more. It’ll be a bit breezy to the east, with highs mainly in the 20s to the east but milder out west.

Friday and Saturday feature decent weather with varying levels of cloud cover…though Saturday may feature a little more sunshine than Friday.

Snow tries to come back by Sunday into Monday, with the former holding chances for snow out west. That will then migrate to the east on Monday.

A few more snow showers are possible West River on Tuesday, while their East River counterparts are mainly quiet and noticeably cooler.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to below average temperatures carry us into late January.