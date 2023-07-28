Cooler, but 90s will still be common in the south.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the afternoon and early evening in southeast KELOLAND. Expect the heat index (feels like temperature) to range from 100 to 108 at times. Try to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors if you can.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Northeast winds of 10-20 mph will bring in cooler and drier air for central and northeast South Dakota (southeast KELOLAND won’t feel it until tomorrow). Highs will reach the 80s and 90s today.

Southeast KELOLAND will have to be watched for any storm development.

IF we can get a storm to develop, it will quickly become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind being the main threats.

Scattered storms will develop tonight in western South Dakota and move east as temperatures fall to the 60s and 70s.

It will not be as hot or humid this weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s for many in KELOLAND. We’ll continue the scattered shower or storm chance throughout the day (20-30%).

90s will return for some of us this week, but cooler air can be expected for NEXT weekend.